Star Wars Celebration Is Officially Back With An In-Person Event

While the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy concluded years ago, the "Star Wars" universe is greatly expanding through the release of a number of exciting Disney+ series, alongside the release of other highly anticipated content in other mediums. Star Wars Celebration has decidedly become the event where Lucasfilm makes its major announcements, debuts new premieres, and displays a host of merchandise and other goodies.

On the TV front, there are a number of hotly anticipated projects slated for Disney+ which will undoubtedly have major announcements at the event. We can expect to get updates about long-awaited projects like "Andor" and series that have been making major development strides over the last few months like "Ahsoka." (Fingers crossed we hear something about "The Acolyte," as well.) We also may well see updates on Season 3 of the beloved series "The Mandalorian," which, after "The Book of Boba Fett," will likely be more buzzed about than ever.

Fans are also hoping for news and surprises pertaining to Lucasfilm's forthcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, which is still expected for the first half of 2022 but whose details have been kept pretty close to the metaphorical chest. There are also hopes that we might finally get clarity on the long-awaited "Rogue Squadron" film, which still has Patty Jenkins attached and is still on Disney's release schedule despite delays. There are also a number of new, highly anticipated games expected for the near future, and there's always the possibility that new film or TV properties will be announced at the event. If we're getting updates on any of these properties, they will likely come during 2022's Star Wars Celebration, from the heart of sunny Anaheim, California.