Turning Red Director Domee Shi And Producer Lindsey Collins Talk Parent/Child Dynamics, Anime, And Making Pixar History [Interview]

I was so struck by how beautifully the film tackles dealing with the inherited traits and anxieties that we get from our parents. Domee, did working on this film help you re-contextualize your own relationship with your mother? And Lindsey, did this help you re-contextualize how you act yourself as a mother?

Shi: Yeah, definitely. I think one of the biggest challenges in making the movie was writing the ending, because I don't think I had figured out, at the time, the resolution between me and my mom yet. I think in making the movie and understanding Ming and where she was coming from as a mom, and understanding why she was so overprotective, it really helped me understand my own mother and our relationship better too. That was something that came late in the game — that last piece that Mei had to learn in order to fully grow up–is the revelation that her mom is human and was just like her at some point in her life.



Collins: I think if anything, it's such a great reminder of just forcing you to be like, "Oh right, what was I like when I was 13 or 14?" As a parent of kids that age, you realize that you weren't that different, if not worse, than how they are being. At that age, what you're going through feels like you're not necessarily in control. You're just frustrated all the time and you feel really alone. I think it's always a good reminder as a parent to be like "Oh, right, it is a struggle on that side." Sometimes it just feels like a battle and you forget the struggle. So, yeah. Absolutely. It did.

Given the early 2000s setting, I know that vampires and werewolves hadn't fully gotten a stranglehold on culture yet, so I gotta ask ... why of all fantastical creatures does Mei choose to draw mermen?

Shi: I felt like at the time, me and all my friends had a mermaid phase, maybe because of "The Little Mermaid," but it just felt like such a funny and specific thing for Mei to be obsessed with. We know the trope of girls being into horses and unicorns and all that stuff, but I hadn't seen the merman yet in a movie or a TV show and it very much was a thing when you were a kid. Also, in my head too, I like to imagine that innocent Mei, like her imagination —

Collins: Imagination stops at the waist.

Shi: Yeah! It just felt like a safer, more beautiful fantasy if the man was just like, half fish. And maybe like me growing up, I had trouble drawing feet too. So I think for her, it was just easier.

Collins: Much easier, like a tail, a tail's easier.

Shi: Easier, safer, sleeker.