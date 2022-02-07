Turning Red Director Domee Shi And Producer Lindsey Collins On Reliving Puberty And Learning To Love Your Teenage Self [Interview]

I'm really glad that you brought that up, because most people ... you couldn't pay them to want to revisit this time of their life, myself included. It takes a long time to make an animated feature, so what was it like having to spend years of your life back in that world and back in that mindset of cringe, chaos, hormones, and everything being awful ... and revisiting it willingly?

Shi: Sometimes unwillingly too! As you imagined it, it was tough and uncomfortable at times, but I think that's when you know you're hitting something gold. If it's something uncomfortable or something so cringey and embarrassing and maybe a little spicy, it gives me the sign that I need to put it in the movie, because it feels truthful. I always like to joke that instead of therapy I made a Pixar movie. And I think I learned a lot making it too, not just about myself, but also I was able to look back on my relationship with my mom when I was a teenager, and I was able to see things from a different perspective.

It was really funny, oftentimes in the story room I would come at the story from the teenager who thinks everything that her mom is doing to her is super unfair, so I had that bias. And then I was really lucky to have Lindsey in there who has teenagers who'll just come in and walk me from the edge and be like, "Okay, maybe the mom is not a monster, or maybe she's this way because she feels this way." And I was like, "Oh, that's a good point." So it was good to have another perspective in the room.