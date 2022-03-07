That's It, Russia, No Netflix For You

It's official: Netflix has suspended its service to Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. It joins a growing number of U.S. companies and organizations, including the five major Hollywood studios (Disney, Universal, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony), to cut ties with the country.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," said a spokesperson for Netflix, per a report from Variety. This comes on the heels of Netflix stating it has "no plans" to add Russian government-controlled channels to its streaming service "given the current situation," in spite of a Russian law (which went into effect on March 1, 2022) stipulating that companies with over 100,000 subscribers must carry various location stations.

Among the channels covered under Russia's new regulation is the Moscow-based Channel One, which has long been accused of airing state-run propaganda. Infamously, back in 2018, it was even caught running material from the tactical computer game "Arma-3" and trying to pass it off as a clip of real-life war footage from the front-line in Syria.