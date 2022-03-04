Superhero Bits: Go Behind The Scenes With The Batman, Harley Quinn Season 3 Update & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
Radiant Black spin-off Radiant Red coming from Image Comics
Image Comics has been building up a shared universe of superheroes over the last year, something the publisher hasn't really had as of late. That kicked off with the acclaimed "Radiant Black," a book that is now getting a spin-off. As the above post indicates, a new miniseries titled "Radiant Red" is now on the way and will see a character from that book taking the spotlight. Could it be that Image is trying to build a superhero universe that could translate into TV or movies? Ponder that if you please. "Radiant Red" #1 hits shelves this Wednesday.
Barry Keoghan shares photo from The Batman red carpet
#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/rRumZWxbuw— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 4, 2022
As you may well have noticed, "The Batman" is now in theaters and folks are flocking to theaters to see it. Now, "Eternals" star Barry Keoghan has shared a photo of himself with Jeffrey Wright, who plays Jim Gordon in the film, from the red carpet. Why did Keoghan post this photo on the day of release? A great question to revisit at a later date, perhaps. For those who have seen the film, some further reading might be of use.
An oral history of Wolverine
Wolverine is without a doubt one of the most important characters, not just to the "X-Men" franchise, but in all of comic book history. As such, the folks at Inverse have put together a pretty fascinating oral history of the fan-favorite mutant, who essentially saved the "X-Men" from obscurity back when he became part of the team. The rest, as they say, is history, but for those who want some detailed insight, the article is a very good place to get it. The full article can be found by clicking here.
A brief history of Batman
Forged in darkness, Gotham's knight rises to become a hero. 🦇— Batman (@DCBatman) March 3, 2022
Explore Batman's saga before you see @TheBatman: https://t.co/meKdCIvEqQ #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/QJ8DpYBZQx
With "The Batman" now in theaters, interest in the character is arguably higher than it has been in years. One thing of major importance is that director Matt Reeves opted not to tell an origin story for Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. But for those who want a brief and kind of cool primer on the character's well-known backstory, DC has put together the above video to serve that very purpose. Yes, you do need to watch Bruce Wayne's parents die again, but the comic book animation style is pretty neat and it's a nice, breezy watch.
Charlie Cox is reading Daredevil's entire Marvel Comics run
Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the MCU thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This isn't going to be the last time we see him and, as the actor revealed to Comicbook.com, he's been doing his research. Specifically, he's reading just about everything in the character's history from beginning to end.
"I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago. And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took. Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."
Let it never be said that Cox doesn't take his work seriously.
Harley Quinn season 3 is one step closer to release
Just finished the first audio mix of @dcharleyquinn SEASON 3! Call your friends! It's happening! It's happeniiiiiiiiing! pic.twitter.com/GR09LMB37Z— Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) March 3, 2022
Producer Patrick Schumacker has shared the above update on the status of "Harley Quinn" season 3, which is coming to HBO Max sometime this year. As we can see, the audio mix has been finished, which is a major step in getting the show in the can and getting it in front of your eyeballs. There is still no release date, but with the audio locked, we should be hearing official word sooner rather than later. Keep your eyes out.
The Batman director discusses the prospect of a Joker crossover
"The Batman" does not exist in the same universe as the rest of the DCEU, but that isn't the only recent DC movie to share that distinction. 2019's Oscar-winning smash hit "Joker" also exists in its own little universe. So, any chance these two universes could collide? Director Matt Reeves addressed the topic recently with Total Film.
"I was finishing the Planet of the Apes movies when I first came on board [Batman], in 2017. It's been five years in the making. When I was working on the script, and got deep into the script, Joker hadn't come out yet. I didn't know what Joker was or what it was going to be. I became aware of [Joker] once we were very deep into [The Batman], and the fact that they were grounding things in a way that was reminiscent of things that we were doing, that wasn't planned," Reeves said. "Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone that Joaquin and Todd were doing. There was never really any discussion of crossover."
It doesn't sound like it. Be that as it may, it does seem like a "Joker" sequel is still on the table, so there is that.
The Batman behind the scenes featurette
It's Gotham City like you've never seen it before.— Twitter Movies 🦇 (@TwitterMovies) March 4, 2022
Take an exclusive look behind the scenes of #TheBatman, in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/NolLsO3a6v
Lastly, for today, we have a brand new featurette from the folks at Twitter Movies that takes us behind the scenes with the cast and crew of "The Batman." Whether you've seen the movie or not, this is a nice, compact look at what it took to craft this new version of Gotham City, with insight from many of the cast members, as well as Reeves. It is structured in a pretty cool way, transitioning from the BTS shots to the shots from the finished product, while also coming with some colorful commentary. Check it out for yourself above.