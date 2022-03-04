Superhero Bits: Go Behind The Scenes With The Batman, Harley Quinn Season 3 Update & More

Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the MCU thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This isn't going to be the last time we see him and, as the actor revealed to Comicbook.com, he's been doing his research. Specifically, he's reading just about everything in the character's history from beginning to end.

"I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago. And it's funny, I'm rereading the Joe Quesada, Kevin Smith, the Guardian Devil from '98. And it's funny, I haven't read it since I read it before we started shooting the show. And it's funny reading it now, I'm recognizing so many moments that we kind of took. Because right at the beginning of that series, there is a confessional that is almost how we started our show. And at the time I hadn't read it enough to put the two together, but like he's in a confessional basically saying similar lines to what I said in that booth at the beginning of episode one, season one. So it's really fun to reread it and to be able to kind of identify little moments that were kind of little Easter eggs, the ones I was unaware of at the time."

Let it never be said that Cox doesn't take his work seriously.