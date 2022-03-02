Matt Reeves Directed Robert Pattinson's Batman Via Microphone, And It Worked

In a recent interview with Variety, Reeves discussed the microphone aspect saying, "We were always directly connected, and it's weird, because we were also physically distant." Reeves goes on to talk about how he and Pattinson were able to talk to each other in very low tones. "I think we were in each other's head," he said. "That had a particular effect." There's a level of intimacy established already between director and actor when working on a project, but for Reeves and Pattison to speak directly into the others' ear like an unseen force, really ups the ante of the situation.

In fact, the connection was made even stronger during the moments when Reeves' microphone was accidentally left on while the cameras were rolling. "You could hear his little reactions," Pattinson told Variety. "If it was a tense scene, you'd suddenly hear his breathing accelerate." The same way that theater performers are able to feed off the energy of a live crowd, Pattinson was then able to perform in response to his director's reaction. "Sometimes, it would be very, very distracting, but sometimes I actually quite enjoyed hearing his real-time reaction," he continued. "I've never been so close to a director's perception of what I was doing before ...it's a strangely intimate experience."

The news of Pattinson being able to hear Reeves from time to time was new information for the director, who took great joy in finding out. "He never told me," he said. "This is amazing."