Charlie Cox Shares The Marvel Advice Tom Hiddleston Gave Him

While speaking to ComicBook.com to promote his new TV series "Kin," Cox shared that Hiddleston was one of the first phone calls he made when he learned that he was returning to the MCU.

"He said to me, and he was shooting 'Loki' at the time, so he'd spoken to those guys, and he knew, and they knew we were friends, and all that stuff, so he knew about it. I spoke to him, and he said to me, 'Whatever you do, when the film comes out, you've got to sneak into the back of a theater, because it will go crazy.' And I remember thinking, 'No it won't.' It'll be nice to be there, but I think he's thinking what it would be like for Loki to appear in that moment, where the Loki fan base is unlike anything I've ever seen in my life."

Unfortunately, Cox turned out to be right in this situation. As he said in a previous interview, there were no cheers in his theater when the Man Without Fear's alter ego from the acclaimed Netflix shows popped up in the friendly neighborhood web-slinger's latest feature film. This is still incredibly surprising to me since my theater went absolutely nuts for the moment, but maybe the actor just caught a rough crowd.

While this is most certainly a bummer and definitely not the reaction that Hiddleston was hoping for when sharing this advice, my hope is that Cox managed to see the outpouring of love for Matt Murdock's return on the internet. That love is certainly alive and well in the /Film Slack channel. And now that the whole Defenders roster is moving to Disney+ on March 16, 2022, a whole new crop of "Daredevil" fans should be popping up very soon to shower Cox's version of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen with all the praise that he rightfully deserves. So when that inevitably happens, hopefully it all gets back to Cox and he can tease his friend about the "bad" advice he was given.