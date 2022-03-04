Kal Penn Boards The Santa Clause Sequel Series At Disney+

"The Santa Clause," a family comedy released by Disney in 1994, starred Tim Allen near the height of his popularity, back when he was on "Home Improvement" and one year before he first voiced Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story." Like most of the films he's made since then, "The Santa Clause" blends Allen's stand-up comedy with slapstick and sentiment. It tells the story of one Scott Calvin (Allen), a well-to-do toy salesman who becomes the new Santa Claus after he inadvertently causes the previous one to fall off his roof on Christmas Eve and puts on his suit, per the instructions on a card in Santa's coat.

Although it was mostly well-reviewed by critics and a hit at the box office, it took the House of Mouse a whole eight years to get a sequel to the movie, 2002's "The Santa Clause 2," off the ground, followed by a third film, "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause," in 2006. It also only just occurred to me that the first three "Santa Clause" movies used more or less the same titling scheme as the "John Wick" films. Make of that what you will.

Moving on — Disney is now pressing ahead with a "Santa Clause" limited sequel series for Disney+, in lieu of making a fourth movie. Variety reports that "Harold & Kumar" alum Kal Penn has now joined the show's cast, with Allen already onboard and Elizabeth Mitchell reprising her role as Scott Calvin's second wife-turned Mrs. Claus, Carol Newman, from "The Santa Clause 2 & 3."