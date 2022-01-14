The Santa Clause Sequel Series In The Works At Disney+, Tim Allen To Return
Tim Allen is set to return to one of his most fruitful roles. Allen is set to star in and executive produce "The Santa Clause" (working title), a new original series in the works for Disney+. That's right! Allen will be back in the role of Scott Calvin, AKA Santa Claus, for another go-around more than 15 years after "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" hit theaters. What's more, Disney is wasting precisely no time in getting this one going, as production is slated to begin in March in Los Angeles.
Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family") is on board as the showrunner and executive producer, with Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker and Rick Messina also on board as executive producers. There is no word yet on whether or not any other previous cast members will be returning, nor is it clear just how many episodes the show will run for. Though it is interesting that Disney opted to go for a series instead of another movie. The studio has released a synopsis for the series, which reads as follows:
In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.
Disney+ Is a Revival/Reboot Machine
It is perhaps not surprising but in the two years that Disney+ has been around, the streaming service has become an absolute nostalgia machine, with reboots and revivals of popular franchises happening constantly. So the fact that a once-popular series of Christmas movies from the '90s (arguably the peak era for nostalgia right now) is happening makes every bit of sense.
Some other examples of nostalgia plays include "Home Sweet Home Alone," "Turner and Hooch" (which lasted just one season), and "Doogie Kamealoha M.D." It's also worth mentioning that Allen has a great relationship with Disney, having voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four "Toy Story" movies. This reunion is logical for all parties involved.
"The Santa Clause" was a massive hit in its day, making $190 million at the box office against a $22 million budget. It has remained a staple of the holiday season on cable in the years since. Overall, the three films in the series have earned $470 million. And it's been away just long enough for people to miss it, which could make this a smart play timed around a holiday season release.
"The Santa Clause" series does not yet have a release date set but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details come our way.