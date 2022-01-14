The Santa Clause Sequel Series In The Works At Disney+, Tim Allen To Return

Tim Allen is set to return to one of his most fruitful roles. Allen is set to star in and executive produce "The Santa Clause" (working title), a new original series in the works for Disney+. That's right! Allen will be back in the role of Scott Calvin, AKA Santa Claus, for another go-around more than 15 years after "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" hit theaters. What's more, Disney is wasting precisely no time in getting this one going, as production is slated to begin in March in Los Angeles.

Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family") is on board as the showrunner and executive producer, with Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker and Rick Messina also on board as executive producers. There is no word yet on whether or not any other previous cast members will be returning, nor is it clear just how many episodes the show will run for. Though it is interesting that Disney opted to go for a series instead of another movie. The studio has released a synopsis for the series, which reads as follows: