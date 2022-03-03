M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin Adds Jonathan Groff And Ben Aldridge

M. Night Shyamalan is rapidly putting together a cast for his next film, "Knock at the Cabin," and so far, it's a doozy. Dave Bautista will star in the director's sure-to-be-high-concept original thriller, adding yet another feather to his cap to go with his upcoming roles in the "Knives Out" and "Dune" sequels, along with his final (?) bow as Drax the Destroyer in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Also starring in Shyamalan's latest are Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird, both of whom have worked with the filmmaker before on his Apple TV+ series "Servant" and his comic book-inspired movie "Old," respectively.

According to Deadline, Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff are the latest additions to the "Knock at the Cabin" ensemble, with filming gearing up to begin in the imminent future. As with their costars, it's unclear who the pair will be playing, much less what the film is actually about. Then again, knowing how much Shyamalan loves to put his movie characters in mortal danger, it's probably safe to assume there's nothing good awaiting them at the eponymous cabin.