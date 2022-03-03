Listen To The Emotional Title Track From The Adam Project Score By Composer Rob Simonsen [Exclusive]

That piano is beautiful in this title track, accompanied by heartfelt string movements. It picks up a bit in the latter third of the track, hinting at a little bit of an electronic synth element remaining in the pulsing adventure of the film. But Simonsen says it took quite awhile to find the right balance of sound:

"Shawn and I both felt drawn to the piano but it took some time to find the right tone. In my early experiments it was much more electronic and a bit more abstract. But as we got going, the film just reacted so well to a simple, emotional and inspiring piano melody and orchestra. "The trickiest thing was nailing the theme. It took a bit of time before we arrived at it, which is a two-part theme. I played it for Shawn on piano and he flipped for it, so I then developed it into a suite that grows into an orchestrated piece. That is 'The Adam Suite Theme,' the first track on the album. Once we had that, we knew where we were going. The instrumentation ended up being fairly traditional- piano, full orchestra, drums, synths, ambiences. We just sought to wrap the orchestra and piano with ambiences and processed sounds to help it feel more lush and spacious."

Shawn Levy and Rob Simonsen never actually met in person to collaborate on the score until the actual recording process began. Simonsen said, "I'd be in my studio and he'd be somewhere in the world in a hotel room or something. He would sometimes be singing along with something we were working on, and the delay over Zoom and FaceTime would make it so oddly out of time, but we laughed through it and it was quite clear and we got great work done."

Levy came away loving the music that Simonsen created for the film, and he didn't hesitate to sing his praises:

"'The Adam Project' is a time travel adventure that aims to connect with audiences in a heartfelt way, not merely cerebral. Consequently, Rob developed both tender piano-based themes and soaring, full-throated orchestral cues for our film. Rob's majestic score became an integral part of the movie's power, scope and emotionality."

If this title track is any indicator, this movie is going to come with a big beating heart, and I wouldn't be surprised if those tender piano notes, sweeping strings, and grand orchestral cues resulted in some tears when the hits Netflix on March 11, 2022.