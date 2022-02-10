The Adam Project Trailer: A Time-Traveling Ryan Reynolds Crash-Lands With The Rest Of Us Into 2022

In Netflix's "The Adam Project," Ryan Reynolds plays time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed, who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 and "teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future," per the official logline.

Reynolds isn't alone on this time-traveling adventure. For starters, he's got Zoe Saldana with him, and she's ready to point a gun in your face because that's just how her character rolls. Saldana plays Laura, who is the love of Adam's life but who gets mysteriously lost in the timestream. That's what sets Adam on his adventure, where he'll be accompanied by Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, and Walker Scobell as Young Adam.

That's right: you're getting two Adams for the price of one. They don't call it "The Adam Project" for nothing. Check out the trailer below.