Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Adds Rupert Friend And More To The Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin are the latest actors to join the cast of "Rebel Moon." Just like those who came before them, details about these characters are not completely fleshed out. However, Friend is said to play the lead antagonist of the film. Based on the details we do know, that would mean that the "Homeland" and "Hitman: Agent 47" star is probably playing Belisarius, the tyrant that Boutella's character is looking to take up arms against. In Martin's case, there are no specifics for his character yet, but sources say that he's meant to be on the villainous side of the equation as well.

It's a little funny that Friend landed on this particular project with Snyder. Though it's no longer set in a galaxy far, far away, the production still managed to land someone from that cinematic universe since the recent Wes Anderson collaborator will appear in Lucasfilm's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+ alongside Ewan McGregor.

As for Martin, "Rebel Moon" is a reunion of sorts. He previously appeared in "Army of Thieves," the prequel to "Army of the Dead" produced by Snyder that saw Matthias Schweighöfer reprise the role of German safecracker Ludwig Dieter.

While there is currently no release date set for "Rebel Moon," production is scheduled to begin in April and last until November of this year. Chances are that we'll see it hit Netflix sometime in 2023, but we should get a better idea when cameras start rolling.