Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Casts Sofia Boutella As Its Star

Zack Snyder and Netflix seem to be wasting no time in getting the filmmaker's next big movie going. Case in point, Sofia Boutella ("The Mummy," "Kingsman: The Secret Service") has been cast in "Rebel Moon." The upcoming movie was announced over the summer following the success of "Army of the Dead," and it appears casting is already underway with a lead now in place.

According to Deadline, Boutella has landed the lead role in the film after testing for the part. Casting for the role has apparently been underway for several months, but Boutella wowed Snyder with her test and she managed to beat out the competition. While no other names are named, it's said that it came down to a small pool of several actresses. Snyder is writing the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Details on Boutella's role remain somewhat under wraps. However, we do know that this movie started out as a pitch for a "Star Wars" movie that never came to be. Now, Snyder is repurposing it as an original idea for Netflix that might pave the way for an entire franchise, if all goes well. The report also contains a logline for the film, which reads as follows: