Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Will Star Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, And Bae Doona

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, Marvel Cinematic Universe cosmic mainstay Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona of Bong Joon-Ho's "The Host" and various projects from the Wachowskis, and previous Snyder collaborator Ray Fisher are all headlining the new additions to the cast for "Rebel Moon." They will also be joined by Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang.

Details about the characters in the movie are still being kept tightly under wraps at the moment. We do know that the films are meant to follow a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that turns to a mysterious woman (likely played by Boutella) to assemble warriors to aid them in their battle against a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Reports also say that Hounsou is playing a character named General Titus. No idea which side he'll be fighting for, but he's supposedly a high-ranking warrior.

Furthermore, Bae Doona's character is proficient with a sword. And former "Justice League" member Fisher plays a resistance fighter named Blood Axe, which is quite a lovely name, really. One has to wonder if Blood is a popular first name in this universe or if it has some historical significance for the Axe family. As for Hunnam and the rest of the new recruits, there's currently no word on their characters so far.

While there is no release date listed for "Rebel Moon" at this point, it is scheduled to start filming in April. Once cameras start rolling, maybe we'll get a better idea of what we can expect on Netflix somewhere down the line.