Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Will Star Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, And Bae Doona
Following his sendoff from the DCEU with his divisive cut of "Justice League" and the success of Netflix's "Army of the Dead," Zack Snyder and his production company Stone Quarry Productions signed a two-year first-look deal with the streaming giant last year. And one of the products to emerge from that partnership is "Rebel Moon." Originally conceived as a "Star Wars" film inspired by Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai," Snyder and co-writers Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad have reworked their script to function outside of Lucasfilm and Disney's galaxy far, far away.
Previously, Snyder and company got the ball rolling by casting "The Mummy" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" star Sofia Boutella to lead the ensemble of this two-part film that has massive potential for spinoffs and sequels if it finds an audience. Now, it looks like a number of exciting names have boarded the project.
That's (Possibly) No Moon
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, Marvel Cinematic Universe cosmic mainstay Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona of Bong Joon-Ho's "The Host" and various projects from the Wachowskis, and previous Snyder collaborator Ray Fisher are all headlining the new additions to the cast for "Rebel Moon." They will also be joined by Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, and Sky Yang.
Details about the characters in the movie are still being kept tightly under wraps at the moment. We do know that the films are meant to follow a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that turns to a mysterious woman (likely played by Boutella) to assemble warriors to aid them in their battle against a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. Reports also say that Hounsou is playing a character named General Titus. No idea which side he'll be fighting for, but he's supposedly a high-ranking warrior.
Furthermore, Bae Doona's character is proficient with a sword. And former "Justice League" member Fisher plays a resistance fighter named Blood Axe, which is quite a lovely name, really. One has to wonder if Blood is a popular first name in this universe or if it has some historical significance for the Axe family. As for Hunnam and the rest of the new recruits, there's currently no word on their characters so far.
While there is no release date listed for "Rebel Moon" at this point, it is scheduled to start filming in April. Once cameras start rolling, maybe we'll get a better idea of what we can expect on Netflix somewhere down the line.