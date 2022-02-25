Jessica Chastain Says Awards Season Has Been Better Without Harvey Weinstein

For those who remain intensely cynical about awards season in the movie industry, I get it. For far too many years, one lone gatekeeper wielded almost total power over the kinds of films that were allowed to enter the conversation in the first place — Harvey Weinstein, the monstrous super-producer who finally lost control of the mini-empire he'd built once he was arrested on charges of rape and sexual abuse four years ago. Until then, however, he continued to extend influence over Hollywood at large through The Weinstein Company, singlehandedly dictating which movies were given the marketing muscle and budget to sway Academy voters (unsurprisingly, usually those produced through his own studio). Weinstein's pettiness infamously manifested as personal grudges against various talent who found themselves on his bad side, either by maliciously cutting films to pieces in the editing bay, messing with their theatrical window and ensuring that nobody would ever actually get to watch it, or, most tragically, taking full advantage of power imbalances and repeatedly bullying or assaulting women.

Thankfully, those days are now behind us (although, obviously, the industry still suffers from overall systemic abuse). One person who came into the business at a time when Weinstein was still at the height of his powers and has personally witnessed his long overdue professional demise is actor Jessica Chastain, who was recently nominated for Best Actress for her turn in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" for the first time since her performance in 2013's "Zero Dark Thirty." You may remember that director Kathryn Bigelow boldly turned down the interfering producer from getting his hands on "Zero Dark Thirty," leading to yet another enormously pathetic act of sabotage on his part. Chastain vividly remembers such incidents over the years and, for her part, expresses gratitude towards the much more civil awards discourse that has sprouted up since his downfall. Don't we all!