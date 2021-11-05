Salma Hayek Recalls Harvey Weinstein's Abusive Behavior On The Set Of Frida

Salma Hayek became a telenovela star in the late 1980s before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. After starring in "El Callejón de los Milagros" and "Mi Vida Loca," Hayek caught the attention of Robert Rodrigeuz and producer Elizabeth Avellan, who gave her a starring role in "Desperado" and cast her as the vampire queen Santanico Pandemonium "From Dusk Till Dawn." The rest, as we say, is history. Hayek's newest movie, Marvel's "Eternals," is in theaters now, fulfilling a career-long wish of Hayek's to play a superhero.

Even before her breakout role in "Desperado," Hayek had dreams of playing legendary Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo. After eight long years of trying to get the biopic made, Hayek's true passion project came to fruition in 2002. Unfortunately, the production came with one of Hayek's most negative experiences, as "Frida" was produced by infamous sex-pest and garbage troll personified, Harvey Weinstein.

In a recent interview with Hadley Freeman of The Guardian, Hayek opened up about her experiences with Weinstein, elaborating even more than what she'd already graciously provided in her scathing 2017 op-ed with The New York Times. Weinstein's harassment of Hayek lasted years, but in addition to his inappropriate sexual behavior, he was a mercilessly abusive bully. "If you really look at my piece, you'll see that I really focused on the bullying [rather than the sexual harassment], and I do think women got it worse [from him]," she tells The Guardian. "Weinstein is not the only man to reassure himself by knowing he can destroy women."