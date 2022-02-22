Here's Why John Carpenter Wrote The Theme Song For Foo Fighters Horror Film Studio 666

There are so many sweet things happening in this story, it's almost hard to keep track. First off, it's very charming that Grohl thought John Carpenter didn't know who the Foo Fighters are, and that he doesn't think he has enough pull to get him to do a cameo in his movie. I've seen Carpenter do cameos for horror shorts you can only find on VHS; you know he was at least going to consider "Studio 666." And then there's Carpenter's response, which highlights the kindness of the whole Foo Fighters crew. Also, it's very fun that Carpenter assumed they would take whatever theme he wrote, I mean, of course they would, but still.

And speaking of that theme, it sounds like the whole crew was enchanted:

"Look, when we first heard the theme song, when he and Daniel [Davies] recorded the song, and they sent it to us, everyone got the chills. Everyone practically had tears in their eyes, and we looked at each other and said, 'How on earth could we be so lucky to have such an incredible experience?' It blew everybody's f****** minds. Yes, we had a great day on set. It was awesome. He was wonderful. Everyone was in awe. You listen to the music, and you're like, 'Okay, there's a reason why John Carpenter is a legend.' You just close your eyes, open your ears, listen to that, and you're like, 'That's John Carpenter.'"

Considering Carpenter's great theme work in his own movies, and the albums he's been steadily releasing since 2015 (I'd especially recommend "Lost Themes III: Alive After Death"), it's not hard to take Grohl at his word when he describes the effect of Carpenter's music. But we'll all be able to decide for ourselves when "Studio 666" hits theaters on February 25, 2022.