Studio 666: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The Foo Fighters are primarily known as one of the best rock bands today. But soon they'll be horror movie stars. The band led by charismatic and delightful frontman Dave Grohl will be at the center of a new horror movie called "Studio 666," which will find the band dealing with supernatural forces that threaten the creation of their new album and, more importantly, their lives. Find out everything we know about "Studio 666" right here.