Thor: Love And Thunder's 'Goat Boat' Gets Its Own LEGO Set

"Thor: Love and Thunder" has gotten an official LEGO set for what Marvel.com has listed as "The Goat Boat," a ship that soars through the skies and gets its name from "the two legendary goats at the helm." You can check out the first images of the LEGO set below courtesy of the "Love and Thunder" news fan account, which also provide a look at the LEGO figurine for Christian Bale's villainous Gorr the God Butcher from the film.

The toy description doesn't specify, but the "two legendary goats" in "Love and Thunder" are all-but-certainly the MCU's versions of Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, the mystical goats that pull Thor's chariot in the Marvel Comics Universe and are loosely based on the goats Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr in Norse mythology. They're nothing to mess with, either, as Toothgrinder is strong enough to damage Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, and, with a little help from Toothgnasher, is capable of transporting Thor and his pals throughout the cosmos at incredible speeds.

Suffice it to say, the God of Thunder's MCU movies have come a long way since the original "Thor" hit theaters in 2011, at a time when people were worried that a film about a muscle-bound superhero who flies around by using his hammer to pull himself off the ground ("The hammer pulled you off?") would be too out-there for mainstream audiences. Now we're just casually throwing Thor's magical goats into the mix, and I, for one, couldn't be more excited to see those four-legged champions get their day in the sun.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" charges into theaters on July 8, 2022, "Goat Boat" and all.