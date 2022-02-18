Thor: Love And Thunder Collectibles Reveal Looks For Thor, Jane Foster

These toys are pretty great. The Mighty Thor figure comes with a second set of hands, Mjolnir (which has been put back together after it was crushed by Cate Blanchett's Hela), a Mjolnir hilt with energy coming out of it, a cape made of actual fabric with wire for posing, lightning effect, and a Jane head. It's made of ABS, PVC and cloth and is about 5.7 inches tall. The Jane head sculpt doesn't look anything like Natalie Portman, despite everything else being super cool. Maybe it has to do with likeness rights or something, but in my humble opinion, there aren't a whole lot of action figures of female superheroes that get the faces right.

S.H. Figuarts

S.H. Figuarts

S.H. Figuarts

The Thor figure on the other hand has a real resemblance to Chris Hemsworth. He comes with Stormbreaker, a lightning effect, a second set of hands, a wired fabric cape, and a second head with glowing eyes. He stands 6.4 inches tall. His suit is very, very bright blue

S.H. Figuarts

S.H. Figuarts

Here they are together, fighting the forces of evil, or at least Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

S.H. Figuarts

You can pick these up at Toyark when they become available for pre-order. It should be fairly soon since they'll be released in June. They cost 7,700 Yen, which is around $67 USD.

"Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Russell Crowe. It will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.