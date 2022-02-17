Superhero Bits: New The Batman IMAX Teaser, Jeopardy Went Big On Marvel & More

Greg Berlanti is one of the most prolific producers in TV history at this point, perhaps best known as the architect behind The CW's Arrowverse. Now it seems he's getting into business with another one of the network's stars. As reported by Comic Book Resources, Jensen Ackles is set as a guest for this year's South by Southwest, and the event page going over his career states "Jensen is also developing an Untitled DC Project with Greg Berlanti." While the actor previously revealed that he was developing something DC-related, the fact that it involves Berlanti is new and heavily implies it's on the TV side of things. So what is it? That's anyone's guess at this point. Place your bets, please. What we know for sure is Ackles will be suiting up as Soldier Boy in "The Boys" season 3, so we've got that to look forward to for sure.