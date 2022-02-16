Our Flag Means Death Trailer: Taika Waititi Is Blackbeard In HBO Max's Pirate Comedy Series

If you could do with a bit of Taika Waititi-style silliness between now and the release of "Thor: Love and Thunder" (as well as whenever "Next Goal Wins" reaches theaters), then you may want to give "Our Flag Means Death" a look judging by the newly-unveiled official trailer. The HBO Max comedy series is based on the real-life exploits of Stede Bonnet, an 18th-century English-Barbadian aristocrat who one day decided to leave his life of comfort behind and take up a far more dangerous career as a buccaneer — albeit, an unusually polite one, earning him the moniker "The Gentleman Pirate."

Rhys Darby stars in "Our Flag Means Death" as the show's version of Bonnet, with Waititi co-starring as the notorious pirate Edward Teach, AKA Blackbeard, on top of serving as an executive producer and directing the series' first episode. Darby also played supporting roles in the critically-acclaimed Waititi-helmed comedies "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," and will show up again in "Next Goal Wins." That being said, most people probably know him for portraying the jovial non-playable character (or NPC) Nigel Billingsley in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "The Next Level," as well as for his vocal acting on animated series like "Voltron: Legendary Defender" (where he voiced Coran).