The Boys: Diabolical Trailer: Heroes Get A Bad Name In This Animated Spinoff Series

Previously, our only glimpse at "The Boys: Diabolical" amounted to a brief clip of a super-powered baby running (crawling?) loose on the streets as a SWAT team attempts to get her under control. The gory results spoke for themselves. But as it turns out, that clip only revealed one of the many different animation styles and plotlines that this new series will cover. Excitingly, this newest trailer reveals that we can expect a prequel story revolving around a young Homelander, the Superman-adjacent figure in "The Boys" played with incredible menace by Antony Starr.

Elsewhere, Entertainment Weekly has even more specifics on the 8 total episodes.

In addition to the Homelander episode, titled "One Plus One Equals Two" (from writer Simon Racioppa and directors Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe), "Laser Baby's Day Out" is written by the familiar duo of Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and directed by Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson. The animation is described as "Inspired by classic American animated shorts."

The next, the hilariously named "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," comes from writers Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth and director Parker Simmons, influenced by "Rick and Morty" creator Roiland's "aesthetic."

"I'm Your Pusher" is written by Garth Ennis himself with Giancarlo Volpe directing, fittingly described as "An homage to the original 'The Boys' comics."

For "Boyd in 3D," Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer get "story by" credits, and Eliot Glazer is credited as the writer, with Naz Ghodrati-Azadi directing. This episode is said to be "Inspired by French comics and animation."

"BFFs" is written by actor and "Shang-Chi" star Awkwafina, directed by Madeleine Flores, and influenced by "Saturday morning animation imports."

For the anime fans out there, "Nubian vs Nubian" is written by Aisha Tyler and directed by Matthew Bordenave.

And finally, "John and Sun-Hee" is written by none other than Andy Samberg and directed by Steve Ahn. This one takes its inspiration from "Korean drama and horror."

As if the creative team behind the series wasn't enough, Amazon went ahead and announced a whole new batch of voice actors, including names such as John DiMaggio (currently embroiled in a pay dispute for the entire cast over the newly-announced "Futurama" revival), Fred Tatasciore, Emily Gordon, Caleb McLaughlin, Xolo Maridueña, and more.

"The Boys: Diabolical" debuts on Amazon Prime Video on March 4, 2022.