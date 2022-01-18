Diabolical Teaser: Animated The Boys Spin-Off Weaponizes An Adorable Baby, Again

Well, they did warn us that it would be gory, violent, and push even more boundaries than the original series already had. Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the comforting waters of wholesome and inspiring superhero stories, "The Boys" is back to drag superpowered individuals back down to Earth in shocking, provocative, and slightly disturbing fashion ... though in a different medium, this time around. Not content to depict edgy superheroes and villains with all their flaws in live-action alone, "The Boys: Diabolical" will boldly take the property's penchant for irreverence and genre deconstruction into the world of animation. At first blush, the style almost seems to evoke the kid-friendly colors and visuals of "The Jetsons" ... until the lasers start shooting out of a baby's eyes and obliterates an entire SWAT team. You know, just normal children's entertainment!

Amazon just released our first look at this new spin-off series, concisely laying out the show's premise as an extension of the same tone from the original "The Boys." I'm going to go out on a limb and make the bold prediction that the studio will be inundated with complaints by irate parents in no time, all of whom assumed from a brief glance at its cartoony aesthetics that it would be fit to keep their kids occupied for a little while. Check out the footage of the mischievous, super-powered little killer below!