David Fincher Breaks Down That Censored Chinese Fight Club Ending

The saga of the censored "Fight Club" ending continues. Director David Fincher has now spoken out about the decision to excise footage from the end of his oft-misinterpreted 1999 film. It happened like a reverse Tyler Durden move, except this act of splicing mayhem was on the Chinese streaming service, Tencent Video, and not in a projection room with cigarette burns appearing over the Brad Pitt character's cannonball shoulder.

If you're just now joining us, the saga began when news broke that Tencent had replaced the usual "Fight Club" ending with a descriptive caption, which, ironically, hewed closer to Chuck Palahniuk's novel. This is something Palahniuk himself noted when he spoke out about it to TMZ. The new ending sent Tyler (or the nameless Narrator, played by Edward Norton, whose subconscious conceives Tyler as an imaginary friend) to a mental health facility, similar to his fate in Palahniuk's book.

Tencent subsequently restored Fincher's original ending as news of its censorship spread, and I'm sure that China itself would much rather us talk about the ongoing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. But if you were wondering what Fincher has to say about the whole affair, he recently spoke to Empire about it, where he said:

"It's funny to me that the people who wrote the Band-Aid [ending] in China must have read the book, because it adheres pretty closely."

As to how it all happened in the first place, Fincher said: