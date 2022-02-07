China Restores Fight Club's Ending, Originally Censored To Remove The Explosions

With Beijing in the midst of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, all eyes are on China right now, which may be part of the reason why the Chinese streaming platform, Tencent Video, has reversed its decision to censor the ending of "Fight Club."

Late January brought news that Tencent had cut the film's original ending, in which the nameless narrator, nicknamed "Jack" (Edward Norton), holds hands with Marla (Helena Bonham Carter) and watches the towers of credit card companies explode. If you've seen the film, then you'll know that he planted the bombs that detonated the buildings while in the grips of his split personality, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). As the buildings fall, there are also flashes of male genitalia at the very end, in keeping with the joke about Tyler, the part-time projectionist and full-time anarchist, splicing frames of obscene footage into movies.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, one of the guiding principles of China's film censorship system is that "criminals must always be punished for their crimes onscreen and societal harmony restored." Owing to this, Tencent had inserted a caption in place of the usual "Fight Club" ending, reading:

"Through the clue provided by Tyler, the police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding. After the trial, Tyler was sent to lunatic asylum receiving psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012."

Now, per THR, the streamer has done an about-face and restored 11 of the 12 minutes it cut from "Fight Club."