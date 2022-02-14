The Super Bowl Overshadowed A Weird, Crowded Weekend At The Box Office

The weekend's other new releases couldn't be more different from one another — and yet, they both failed to live up to expectations in their own ways. Starting with "Marry Me," the new rom-com that serves as an "Anaconda" reunion of sorts for Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, landing in the number three spot with $8 million. That's well below what a rom-com like this might typically have made in pre-pandemic times, and it certainly doesn't help that Netlflix has made a steady stream of romcoms available from the comfort of home for years now.

To that end, the Universal Pictures release was also available to stream on Peacock, which undoubtedly cut into its earnings potential. That having been said, depending on how well it performs on streaming, the box office could just help to recoup the budget while the real added value is in streaming subscriptions. Either way, it's a kick in the shins for the theatrical experience as even seemingly bankable romantic flicks aren't remotely a safe bet in the age of streaming.

Meanwhile, Liam Neeson's latest action/thriller "Blacklight" was dead on arrival with just $3.6 million, landing in the number five spot. Oddly enough, "Taken" opened in the U.S. on Super Bowl weekend back in 2009 and did exceedingly well, kicking off Neeson's career reinvention as an unexpected action star. But that was a long time ago and things have changed. Its supposed $43 million budget makes this especially painful.