Superhero Bits: The Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl Spot, Teen Titans Go! Season 8 & More

Brie Larson already has "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" under her belt, and "The Marvels" on the way. Be that as it may, the Oscar-winning actress sees her time in the MCU as just getting started. This according to a recent interview with Insider, in which Larson appears to be eager to keep this train on the tracks for some time.

"The novelty is not even close to wearing off. It's the thrill of a lifetime. It's the greatest honor and beyond my wildest expectations that I could help provide this symbol for people. Three years have just been the beginning for me of getting to see what the importance of having characters like this can do for people. It can bring strength, it can bring confidence, it can bring community, and so we're just getting started and I'm really excited for people to see what's next."

Now, does this mean the folks at Marvel Studios also have long-term plans for Carol Danvers? We shall see, but it doesn't sound like Larson is going to get bored with the part any time soon.