Robert Pattinson Teases A Sequel To The Batman, But Is Unsure If It Needs One

Before ever landing on the radar of superhero fans, Robert Pattinson almost effortlessly shed any leftover baggage remaining from his "Twilight" years by attaching himself to some of the most idiosyncratic and compelling indie filmmakers in the business. Mainstream fans easily could have missed his brilliant performances in movies like David Michôd's Australia-set "The Rover," James Gray's "The Lost City of Z" (also starring Tom Holland!), and Claire Denis' unsettling "High Life," alongside relatively more popular (but still fantastic) turns in "Good Time" and "The Lighthouse." So when someone with a filmography as varied and bizarre and fascinating as Pattinson describes one of his upcoming movies as "strange," well, we sit up and take notice. That's just one quality that apparently sets "The Batman" apart, even in spite of the star's evidently conflicted feelings about the movie receiving follow-ups in the future. In an interview with Total Film, Pattinson had this to say:

"When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different, tonally, to the other movie. And it's so strange, and kind of... It's sad, and quite touching. It's a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that's like: '...and coming up!' But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is."

Give credit where it's due — most lead actors in superhero movies these days rarely give such honest assessments about their own movies. You'd expect Robert Pattinson to give the standard answer about how unique and unexpected this latest "Batman" movie will be in a long line of "Batman" movies, of course, but let's just say Pattinson has more reason than most to be nervous about finding himself locked into several franchise sequels. That said, if "The Batman" does receive a sequel and Pattinson remains committed, that alone feels like a trustworthy endorsement. "The Batman" is already set to expand its story with a spin-off series for HBO Max, mind you. But for now, I'm simply looking forward to this story in the here and now.

"The Batman" is scheduled to release in theaters on March 4, 2022.