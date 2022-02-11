James Gunn Thinks These 60s Horror Films Are Must-See

If you're a fan of genre films, chances are you're a fan of James Gunn. All directors love movies (we hope), but James Gunn really, really loves movies. The best part of it all? He loves movies just as weird and adventurous as he is. Long before he was directing powerhouse superhero features ("The Suicide Squad," "Peacemaker," and "Guardians of the Galaxy"), before he was making killer cult hits ("Super" and "Slither"), and even before he was penning beloved favorites like "Scooby-Doo" and the 2004 remake of "Dawn of the Dead," Gunn was a die-hard genre geek working for Troma Entertainment. Let's cut to the chase — James Gunn f****** rules! And every time he succeeds, he gives hope to horror dorks everywhere that we, too, can make our dreams come true.

Gunn is notorious for giving out movie recommendations online, and I have to say, he has pretty impeccable taste. The man clearly loves a combination of indisputable classics and downright schlock. Gunn is constantly providing free film education for us all through his recommendations and frequently focuses on underseen gems. Last March, Gunn provided a Twitter thread featuring some of his favorite movies from the 1960s to the 2000s, and every last one of them is a must-see. His picks for the 1960s were my personal favorites and are all acknowledged horror classics, loved by genre fans everywhere. Let's go to film school, y'all.