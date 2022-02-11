Blade Runner 2099 Sequel Series Coming To Amazon, Ridley Scott Returning

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe ... like a live-action "Blade Runner" sequel series going straight to streaming! And what's more, it features the return of a very familiar creative force behind the classic original movie, too.

Deadline brings the major news, which confirms prior reports, that a new "Blade Runner" sequel is coming to Amazon Studios, taking the form of a live-action series and with director Ridley Scott in tow as an executive producer. Scott himself previously provided updates on both the "Alien" television series and one involving "Blade Runner," revealing at the time that:

""We [have already] written the pilot for 'Blade Runner' and the bible. So, we're already presenting 'Blade Runner' as a TV show, the first 10 hours."

Today, we have new information about the series, which is now titled "Blade Runner 2099." The series will serve as a follow-up to both Ridley Scott's 1982 original movie and Denis Villeneuve's gorgeous "Blade Runner 2049" legacy sequel, which released in 2017 and singlehandedly brought the teal/blue color palette back into fashion among cinematography enthusiasts. The Deadline report mentions that Silka Luisa, currently showrunning the upcoming Elisabeth Moss-starring Starz series "Shining Girls," will serve as writer and executive producer on this new "Blade Runner" series. Unsurprisingly, this is considered a top priority by Amazon, who are fast-tracking the series scripts and adding talent to the writers room.

Read on for all the details, including the interesting nugget that Ridley Scott may, in fact, have a larger creative role in this than we may have initially thought.