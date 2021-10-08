Blade Runner: Black Lotus Trailer: The Future Is Anime

The first official trailer didn't quite have the right tone for a "Blade Runner" property, but this latest trailer nails it. On top of the prerequisite neon lights, rain-soaked streets, and flying cars, the new trailer also has smooth jazz that turns into synthwave. The sultry sounds of a saxophone give way to the Com Truise song "Brokendate" as our protagonist, Elle, is given a Voight-Kampff test to determine whether or not she's a replicant.

"Twenty years ago, a corporation made artificial people. Called them replicants, hoping they'd do all our heavy lifting without complaining," explains the mysterious man running the test on her. It's a great throwback to the opening scene of the original 1982 movie, where the replicant Leon (Brion James) becomes furious while taking the test.

Elle (voiced by Jessica Henwick in the English dub/Arisa Shuda in Japanese) is a replicant, but her past is a complete mystery to her. She seems to have plans for the future, however, because she mentions that she's going to "kill them all" in the trailer.