Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Spoiler Discussion In The Name Of Honor
On the February 9, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler-filled discussion about The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 "In The Name of Honor".
In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 "In The Name of Honor"
Danielle: Why Luke Skywalker's Voice Sounds So Weird In The Book Of Boba Fett
The Wookieepedia article since been renamed "Unidentified crest". I guess leaving the door open that perhaps it's an organization that Barriss Offee belonged to but not her own personal crest.
Nate from Grand Rapids, Michigan: "Do you think Mayor Mok Shaiz's name is an homage to the old McDonalds mascot "Mayor McCheese"? Their mouth's are also kind of similar."
Matthew f writes in: "On the podcast you asked why Ahsoka went to see Luke. I'm speculating that it's the hunt for Thrawn that led Ahsoka there. I think Ahsoka has figured out that Gideon is working for Thrawn and has heard that Gideon is now being held by the New Republic. Through this she finds out about Gideon capturing and holding onto Grogu. So she seeks out Grogu to "talk" (however she communicates with him) about his time on Gideon's light cruiser to help put together pieces about Thrawn. Thrawn's involvement with cloning is hinted at the end of the Bad Batch. As the Bad Batch ends with the Empire packing up and moving all the cloning equipment and scientists from Kamino to a large base inside a mountain. The mountain base was later confirmed by StarWars.com as Mount Tantiss, which is from Timothy Zahn's original Thrawn Trilogy where Thrawn was conducting cloning experiments. I think Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are taking elements from Zahn's story and tying it together with Grogu. I'm hoping that we find out more about Ahsoka's visit to Luke in her own show."
Gave T writes in "Grogu is a descendant of Yoda! Why would 3 Jedi's be standing to protect him, when all the other young Padawan's be left alone in a room. Only to be found by Vader. Grogu is farther along than we all think. ... I think Grogu is going to be a huge part of the future of Star Wars."
Tony writes in "Love the podcast. The last two episodes being Mando episodes was such a CREATIVE way to SURPRISE a always speculating Star Wars fanbase! I'm really surprised at the reaction online as if this was some kind of strange error. "Does not compute." Brain bursting completely subversive storytelling! I can imagine the creators being so excited to: stupefy the AUDIENCE. What a lovely surprise!"
