Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Spoiler Discussion In The Name Of Honor

Matthew f writes in: "On the podcast you asked why Ahsoka went to see Luke. I'm speculating that it's the hunt for Thrawn that led Ahsoka there. I think Ahsoka has figured out that Gideon is working for Thrawn and has heard that Gideon is now being held by the New Republic. Through this she finds out about Gideon capturing and holding onto Grogu. So she seeks out Grogu to "talk" (however she communicates with him) about his time on Gideon's light cruiser to help put together pieces about Thrawn. Thrawn's involvement with cloning is hinted at the end of the Bad Batch. As the Bad Batch ends with the Empire packing up and moving all the cloning equipment and scientists from Kamino to a large base inside a mountain. The mountain base was later confirmed by StarWars.com as Mount Tantiss, which is from Timothy Zahn's original Thrawn Trilogy where Thrawn was conducting cloning experiments. I think Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are taking elements from Zahn's story and tying it together with Grogu. I'm hoping that we find out more about Ahsoka's visit to Luke in her own show."