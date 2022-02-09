Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 7

The impending "war" that's been brewing on Tatooine for several weeks finally arrived during this final episode, and it was more like ... a battle? A skirmish? I guess that's just what happens when a show decides to hit pause on its main storyline for a "The Mandalorian" side-quest for a couple of episodes, instead of bothering to really convey the stakes of the main conflict. Quibbles about the scope and scale of the action aside, however, at least this week gave both Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) something to do. Interestingly enough, the above art actually resembles a moment from the flashback in an earlier episode, where Boba and the recently rescued Fennec scope out Jabba the Hutt's palace in an attempt to get Boba's gunship back.

Lucasfilm

Boba Fett, Fennec, and their scant allies have far bigger problems on their hands this time, however. The fearsome Pyke Syndicate not only has the numbers to their advantage, but (please read the following in your best Boromir impression from "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" when he announces the arrival of a cave troll, thank you very much) they have a pair of Scorpenek annihilator droids. Our motley crew is completely outmanned and outgunned despite Mando's best attempts to find some last-minute friends who might be willing to help out. In the actual episode, Boba, Fennec, and the rest hide out in the ruined remains of Garsa Fwip's (Jennifer Beals) Sanctuary, but here it appears that one initial idea may have been a more traditional last stand in a better fortification.

Lucasfilm

The bikers are back and ready to fight, at least! A few fans may have missed the inspiration behind their introduction into the series, but their presence proves helpful during the battle ... especially when the uneasy truce Boba reached with various crime families in a previous episode come crashing down here, as they deceptively threw in their lot with the Pykes behind Boba's back. If you can't count on a bunch of lesser crime factions to keep their word, you can you trust these days? Well, there's always Sophie Thatcher coming through in the clutch, at least.