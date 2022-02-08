Superhero Bits: The Batman IMAX Poster By Bill Sienkiewicz, Marvel Oscar Nominations & More

For a great many fans out there, "Agents of SHIELD" never quite got the respect it deserved in the wider MCU. Be that as it may, the show ended its run on its own terms in 2020. Series regular Elizabeth Henstridge recently spoke with Comicbook.com about the series, and it's clear that she's game to reprise her role as Jemma Simmons in the MCU. The actress said:

"I'm so proud of that final episode and I think, yeah, we left it in a beautiful spot. But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I'd always be open to reprising the role [in the MCU], definitely."

This isn't a surprising thing to hear, but it does get to the heart of an interesting issue with these characters. Agent Coulsen started in the movies and then anchored the show before it was all but abandoned by the larger MCU. At some point, it might make sense to fold the characters into the larger universe, in order to at least acknowledge them, and Jemma would surely be a welcome addition to whatever movie or show that honors the Marvel TV series. Your move, Kevin Feige.