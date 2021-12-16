Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Teaser: Marvel Drops First Footage Of Disney Channel Animated Series

"If you didn't know it then, now you know." Marvel has just dropped a teaser for its newest animated series, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," introduced by executive producer Laurence Fishburne (the "John Wick" film series) who also provides voice work for the character known as The Beyonder. The teaser begins with Moon Girl, AKA Lunella Lafayette, ripping it up on her yellow-laced roller skates through the city before Devil Dinosaur tag-teams with her to kick some bad guy butt (with the skates on!). The footage concludes with Moon Girl keeping watch over the Big Apple streets, her trusty cassette tape in hand and her helmet secured. Finally, a hero who prioritizes personal safety precautions.

Here's the synopsis for "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur":

After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella accidentally brings ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Check out the teaser below.