Netflix Might Adapt Its Own Tinder Swindler Documentary Into A Narrative Feature

More than any other genre, true crime seems to be the driver behind a lot of these multi-media, three headed hydra stories. A longform piece of investigative journalism will become a podcast, which will evolve like a Pokemon into TV series a la the previously mentioned "Dirty John." The Anna Delvey story, which launched more than one podcast and the TV series "Inventing Anna" is another perfect example. On the other hand, Netflix and Hulu's oppositional Fyre Festival docs broke the mold in a way that hasn't been replicable, yet. (Mark my words, we'll see something like it before true crime wanes in popularity again.)

This movie may only be in the "early stages" (via Variety) of the development conversation, but it could be the harbinger of the next step in the true crime industrial complex. Can Netflix convince an audience that just watched a documentary series about a crime to watch the fictional depiction of that crime? Or are they merely hedging their bets with two different audiences. Obviously there are plenty of docs that have inspired feature films, but we seldom see them come from the same place. Are the people who watched "O.J.: Made in America" the same people who watched "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story?" Did the same audience catch "Snowden" and "Citizenfour?" I don't know, but it looks like Netflix might be willing to find out.

In the meantime, don't let "The Tinder Swindler" or "The Tinder Swindler: The Movie" stop you from online dating the night away. Tinder has officially banned the con man and they want everyone to know about it. If only they could ban your ex while they're at it.