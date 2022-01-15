Inventing Anna Trailer: Wild Accents, Wilder Story
Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming series "Inventing Anna." The show, which premieres February 11, 2022, is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German woman who created a fraudulent identity for herself in New York's elite social circles by posing as a German heiress called Anna Delvey. Sorokin basically created a shell game, using fake credit cards, borrowing money from people, and applying for loans with fake Swiss bank account papers. You may have read about her in the news, but wow, the story is really crazy.
For instance, Sorokin applied for a huge loan with fake papers at one bank, was denied, then applied somewhere else, got an overdraft advance to cover the $100,000 legal fees, withdrew the loan, then used the remaining $55,000 to go on a shopping spree. You have to admire the brashness.
The real Anna Sorokin was sent to prison after being found guilty of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services. She's currently awaiting deportation to Germany. Now, "Inventing Anna" does have a tagline about parts of the story being not true, but that might refer to the things that Anna said that weren't true. I guess we'll just have to wait to find out.
Inventing Anna Trailer
"Inventing Anna" was created and produced by Shonda Rhimes ("How to Get Away With Murder") and is based on a New York Magazine article from Jessica Pressler called "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People." Anna is played by Julia Garner, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix series "Ozark." She's also known for "The Americans," "Maniac," and "Dirty John."
The cast of "Inventing Anna" also includes Anna Chlumsky as Vivian, Katie Lowes as Rachel, Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, Alexis Floyd as Neff, Arian Moayed as Todd, Anders Holm as Jack, Anna Deavere Smith as Maud, Jeff Perry as Lou, Terry Kinney as Barry, and Jennifer Esposito as Talia Mallay.
The trailer is absolutely wild, including the switching accent from Anna, which I suppose makes total sense. It's going to be hard not to watch this. What she says at the end of the trailer is just ... well, let's just say, I'm all in on this one.
Here is the official info for "Inventing Anna":
This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up. Created by Shondaland, Inventing Anna, starring Emmy Award-Winning actress, Julia Garner, premieres February 11 only on Netflix.