Inventing Anna Trailer: Wild Accents, Wilder Story

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming series "Inventing Anna." The show, which premieres February 11, 2022, is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born German woman who created a fraudulent identity for herself in New York's elite social circles by posing as a German heiress called Anna Delvey. Sorokin basically created a shell game, using fake credit cards, borrowing money from people, and applying for loans with fake Swiss bank account papers. You may have read about her in the news, but wow, the story is really crazy.

For instance, Sorokin applied for a huge loan with fake papers at one bank, was denied, then applied somewhere else, got an overdraft advance to cover the $100,000 legal fees, withdrew the loan, then used the remaining $55,000 to go on a shopping spree. You have to admire the brashness.

The real Anna Sorokin was sent to prison after being found guilty of grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services. She's currently awaiting deportation to Germany. Now, "Inventing Anna" does have a tagline about parts of the story being not true, but that might refer to the things that Anna said that weren't true. I guess we'll just have to wait to find out.