The Tinder Swindler Trailer: A Con Man's Marks Turn The Tables In Netflix Doc

Today, Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming true-crime documentary "The Tinder Swindler." Dating apps can be dangerous places. If you've been on them, you know what people will say and do to get what they want. In the film, which is directed by Felicity Morris, we learn about one such person. This man, whose name is Simon, seduced several women on Tinder, made them fall in love with him and his jet-setting lifestyle, and then swindled them out of millions.

Public service announcement here: Do not send money to people you're dating, even if you think you love them. That's never a good sign. In fact, don't even answer the phone anymore. The only people who call are your mom (you can answer that one), the fake IRS, the fake car warranty companies, and the fake jerks who try to take all your dollars. It's a lesson these women learned too late. Still, the risk is worth it in order to take down this absolute monster.