These Killing Eve-Inspired Boots Were Made For Walking, And Also Murder

With the fourth and final season of BBC's "Killing Eve" coming just around the bend, no one is ready to say goodbye, but a collaboration between the series and Hunter Boots can hopefully offer a bit of retail therapy to curb our collective mourning. The limited-edition collaboration brings four new pieces to Hunter's lengthy catalog, combining the company's reputation for a durable and sleek boot with the "tough, daring, and bold themes of the show to create something that could be worn in its cinematic universe," the brand said in a press release. The two new styles developed are "The Hunting," a mid-calf boot available in olive and black, and "The Chasing," a knee-high boot made with water-resistant leather available in camel and olive.

"Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with a storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule," "Killing Eve" executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said in the release. "Their fusion of protection, functionality, and style are a perfect fit for 'Killing Eve.'" The show has already given us TV's most sadistic pair, and now, we get them both in shoe form. While "Killing Eve" is known for its bold fashion statements, these boots are all about functionality. They unquestionably look good, but they're here to get the job done ... sounds a lot like Villanelle and Eve to me.