Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser: Eve And Villanelle Aren't Made For Happy Endings
At this point, I'm starting to treat any news regarding the fourth and final season of "Killing Eve" as a personal attack, because quite frankly I am offended at the constant reminders that we're going to have to say goodbye to Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Well, Derek (that's the name of the "Killing Eve" social media handler as decided by the fandom because why the hell not?) dropped another teaser for the final season out into the ether via Twitter, but one that mostly contains footage we'd already seen in previous seasons, aaaand the same teaser was already dropped last night from an unofficial "Killing Eve" news site. "We brought captions though," the account tweeted in response to the reveal.
Oh, Derek. You tried so hard, buddy.
The teaser is small but mighty, hinting that the end of the road for Eve and Villanelle's scary and sexy game of cat-and-mouse won't include a happily ever after. Eve and Villanelle are clearly still obsessed with one another no matter how dangerous said obsessions are, and hearing Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens narrate "People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings," sure does feel foreboding for our favorite duo!
Are Eve and Villanelle finally going to admit that they're in love with each other? Are they going to explode in mutually assured destruction? Are we going to have to endure the painstaking possibility of both of those outcomes being true?! The February 27 premiere date cannot get here fast enough.
Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser
We first see our gals standing back to back like they're about to march forward in a duel but with a lot more sexual tension before the trailer jumps between quick shots of season 3 moments, including Villanelle in that damn clown costume. As the chaos comes to a fever pitch, the teaser switches to a moment featuring an injured Villanelle wearing a flannel that belonged to Eve's former husband, Niko Polastri, and Eve riding up on her powered mobility scooter asking, "Want a ride?"
As is expected with any VillanEve moment, Villanelle looks to have overpowered Eve and taken the scooter for herself, as the trailer ends with her riding the scooter alone. If you're a die-hard fan, the costume and scooter reveal is old news since the paparazzi snagged a lot of shots from the shooting of this particular scene, but seeing Villanelle riding dirty on a mobility scooter is inspiring even more questions, like where the heck did Eve go?!
I'm forever thankful the show is getting to go out on its own terms, but selfishly, I know deep down that I'd watch 100 more seasons of Comer and Oh.