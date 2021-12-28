Killing Eve Season 4 Teaser: Eve And Villanelle Aren't Made For Happy Endings

At this point, I'm starting to treat any news regarding the fourth and final season of "Killing Eve" as a personal attack, because quite frankly I am offended at the constant reminders that we're going to have to say goodbye to Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Well, Derek (that's the name of the "Killing Eve" social media handler as decided by the fandom because why the hell not?) dropped another teaser for the final season out into the ether via Twitter, but one that mostly contains footage we'd already seen in previous seasons, aaaand the same teaser was already dropped last night from an unofficial "Killing Eve" news site. "We brought captions though," the account tweeted in response to the reveal.

Oh, Derek. You tried so hard, buddy.

The teaser is small but mighty, hinting that the end of the road for Eve and Villanelle's scary and sexy game of cat-and-mouse won't include a happily ever after. Eve and Villanelle are clearly still obsessed with one another no matter how dangerous said obsessions are, and hearing Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens narrate "People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings," sure does feel foreboding for our favorite duo!

killing Eve team taunting us with that â€œwanna ride?â€ pic.twitter.com/EvbyfwAKgI — ellie 💅 bday 4 days (@killingjodiee) December 28, 2021

Are Eve and Villanelle finally going to admit that they're in love with each other? Are they going to explode in mutually assured destruction? Are we going to have to endure the painstaking possibility of both of those outcomes being true?! The February 27 premiere date cannot get here fast enough.