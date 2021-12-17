Killing Eve Season 4 First Look: The Final Season Is All About Eve (And Villanelle)

"Killing Eve" may be coming to an end (YES, I HAVE CRIED ABOUT IT!), but after a nearly two year wait from the end of season 3, the fourth and final season is finally on the horizon. The creators have released a short teaser and it looks like season 4 is going to burn it all down, especially Villanelle's pink Molly Goddard dress from season 1. This is the loudest gasp I've had over a show destroying a high-price fashion piece since Carrie's shoes in "And Just Like That..." In addition to the teaser, "Killing Eve" has also dropped some exclusive first looks at the show's final chapter, which will debut on February 27, 2022 on BBC America with the following episodes airing weekly on AMC the following day.

The season will also begin streaming a week early on AMC+ beginning February 20, 2022.

The first images of everyone's favorite co-dependent duo of Sandra Oh's intelligence agent Eve (Sandra Oh) and the relentless and irresistible assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) show a fascinating arc change for the two, with Eve going on full revenge mode and Villanelle looking to the church to prove she's more than just her criminal reputation. Season 3 ended with the duo recognizing that leaving the other in the past was impossible, so it asks the question: are they making these changes for themselves, or for each other?