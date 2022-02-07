Daily Podcast: Is A Spider-Verse/MCU Crossover Possible? Weekend Box Office, Andor Season 2, Edge Of Tomorrow TV Series
On the February 7, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film staff writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including weekend box office, "Andor" going multiple seasons, an "Edge of Tomorrow" TV series, and is a "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" MCU crossover possible?
- Ryan: Jackass Forever and Moonfall Offer Equal Parts Hope and Concern for the Box Office
Peter (og Ben): Andor Star Stellan Skarsgård Confirms Season 2, Says It Will Begin Filming Fall 2022
Ryan: Is Warner Bros. Quietly Working on an Edge of Tomorrow TV Show?
Ryan (og Jeremy): Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Producer Teases Ties To The MCU Multiverse
