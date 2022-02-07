Jackass Forever And Moonfall Offer Equal Parts Hope And Concern For The Box Office

Comedy was having a tougher and tougher time at the box office even before the pandemic and, unless you were someone like Seth Rogen, scoring a hit was particularly tricky. Heck, even Rogen suffered a misfire with the seemingly sure-bet "Long Shot" back in 2019. And yet, after something like two years without a pure, live-action comedy being released widely at the box office, "Jackass Forever" brought moviegoers out en masse to the tune of $23.5 million according to Box Office Mojo. That is a win for comedy and a win for those who want to see comedy remain a theatrically viable, studio-produced product.

From a business perspective, it was great for Paramount to stick to their guns with this one and not give the movie a streaming release, which might have seemingly been the play as they attempt to boost Paramount+ subscribers. With a budget of just $10 million, this is going to end up being a gigantic win from a financial perspective. What's more, this now means that every single "Jackass" movie has opened number one at the box office dating back to "Jackass: The Movie" in 2002. Very few franchises of any kind can claim that sort of success and, though it would be easy for some to write these movies off as lowbrow toiler humor, there's clearly more to it than that.

The one and only knock against the positive aspects of this is that it's yet another example of an established brand being the thing that manages to get moviegoers out of the house. It is excellent that a comedy didn't get dumped to streaming much like "The Lovebirds" did to Netflix or "Vacation Friends" did to Hulu but it remains exceedingly difficult for original films to succeed theatrically right now. That will, at some point, become extremely limiting. But right now this is largely a very good sign for those who value the theatrical experience beyond superhero stuff and horror films.