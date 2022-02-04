Daily Podcast: Madame Web, Moon Knight, Scream 6, Lord Of The Rings & Streaming Service-Owned Movie Theaters

"I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight' before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I'd heard of 'Morbius,' but I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight.' I don't know how the process was for you because ['Morbius' is] a feature film, we're a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, .... it feels like that's where more of the risk is being taken because it can, financially."