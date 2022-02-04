Daily Podcast: Madame Web, Moon Knight, Scream 6, Lord Of The Rings & Streaming Service-Owned Movie Theaters
On the February 4, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film staff writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Madame Web," "Moon Knight," "Scream 6," "Lord of the Rings," and streaming service movie theaters.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ryan: Dakota Johnson To Play Madame Web For Sony Pictures Marvel Movie
Who is Madame Web?
- Peter (og Jeremy): Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Is 'A Limited Series' And It Gets 'Very Weird'
"I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight' before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I'd heard of 'Morbius,' but I'd never heard of 'Moon Knight.' I don't know how the process was for you because ['Morbius' is] a feature film, we're a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn't the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, .... it feels like that's where more of the risk is being taken because it can, financially."
- Ryan: Ghostface Lives! Scream 6 Is Officially Happening
Obviously mention box office: Scream Slashes Its Way Past The $100 Million Mark At The Worldwide Box Office
Do you continue the story with the new characters from Scream 5?
Is it called Scream 2? What's the title?
Peter (og Jeremy): Amazon Releases An Entire Army Of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Character Posters
Ryan: Are Streaming Services Going To Buy Movie Theaters? Here's Why It Might Make Sense
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
