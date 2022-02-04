Maus Creator Has No Plans To Let Anyone Adapt His Masterpiece

In January of 2022, in Tennessee, the McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel "Maus" from its eighth-grade curriculum. Citing foul language, the school board questioned whether or not the book's depiction of the Holocaust — an account given to the author by his father Vladek, who survived — was appropriate for 13-year-olds. The Board also wondered if there was a more genteel — my word — approach to the World War II Holocaust, positing that there are other works of historical fiction that would be more educational and perhaps less harrowing. The ban immediately attracted national attention, sparking an outcry from educators, fans, and readers that the Holocaust of World War II should perhaps not be made gentle, and that "Maus" was, in fact, an ideal educational tool in addition to being an affecting and harrowing true story.

The outcry inspired many to seek out their own copy of "Maus."

"Maus" was first published in chapters in Raw Magazine (edited by Spiegelman) starting in 1980 and finishing in 1991. It has previously been published in book form in two volumes in 1986 and '91, and then eventually came out as a full compendium. It was awarded the Pulitzer in 1992. In the weeks following the 2022 Tennessee ban of "Maus," online retailers were inundated with sales, and "Maus" quickly topped the sales charts. The old axiom is true: banning a book will only increase its popularity. "Maus" joins a long list of books that are frequently banned by school administrators, a list that includes "The Catcher in the Rye," "1984," "The Bluest Eye," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and even the "Captain Underpants" books. Indeed, the American Library Association has conducted a yearly poll, compiling which books are most frequently banned on a year-by-year basis. One of the most banned books of recent years was "George" by Alex Gino, a children's novel about a transgender girl.

Banned books are often cited as being too bawdy, or perhaps contain too many examples of racist behavior, or are too violent, or are too queer, or are too sexual. The usual cabal of Concerned Parents intermittently gather together to ban them. Despite the best efforts of censors, the books continue to be read.