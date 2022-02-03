Channing Tatum Is Still Bummed He Never Got To Play Gambit

While promoting his upcoming film "Dog," Tatum spoke to Variety about his co-directing debut with Reid Carolin. But of course, since it was supposed to be his co-directing debut at one point, it was probably hard to avoid talking about "Gambit." It started light by reviewing their vision for the character and why the studio wasn't in favor of the long-time producing partners directing.

"The studio really didn't want us to direct it. They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything. They would call him 'flamboyant' in his description. I wouldn't — he was just the coolest person. He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this s***'s is just fly, bro! This s**t walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."

Then, Carolin discussed just how close "Gambit" was to actually happening. The New Orleans production office had just opened, locations were being scouted, and the film had been cast. "The thesis was the only thing harder than saving the world is making a relationship work," he said. "[But] I think they needed to redesign the 'X-Men' from the ground up." That's when Tatum revealed that he swore off the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Once 'Gambit' went away, I was so traumatized. I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."

The report ends on a bit of a sad note. When asked if he would still play Gambit if given the opportunity, Tatum responded with, "Uh, yeah, I would love to play Gambit. I don't think we should direct it. I think that was hubris on our part." You can just picture his puppy dog eyes welling up while giving this response, can't you?

Okay, when news first broke about Channing Tatum playing Gambit surfaced all those years ago, I'll admit that I wasn't on board. I feel like there could be other suitable options out there. That said, I definitely empathize with the feeling of working extremely hard on something and throwing your full self into it, only to have it not come to fruition in the end. I almost empathize to the point that I wouldn't mind seeing him take on the role whenever Marvel Studios decides to do live-action X-Men again. Of course, by the time that happens, the actor might age out of the part entirely.

But there's still hope! Maybe. Even if there isn't, this dog in his new movie is adorable and they're probably still friends. So at least he has that going for him. "Dog" starring Channing Tatum, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Bill Burr hits theaters on February 18, 2022.