Could Paramount Bring Showtime Under The Paramount+?

During a recent press event, Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said, "We're incredibly thrilled and proud of their success because we really feel the brands complement each other, they're not in competition." She continued saying, "There's already bundling around Showtime and Paramount+ and that's going to continue to evolve so we think it's a plus." She concluded the thought by noting, "I think we're looking at all of our options and seeing how it all evolves." It's great that Paramount+ is looking at all of their options, because Paramount+ combining with Showtime would be a brilliant move, and would finally give the platform a competitive edge against Disney+ and HBO Max.

ViacomCBS' Class B Report showed that Paramount+ is riding the streaming service struggle bus, as none of their original shows have become massive hits. Bringing Showtime and the critical acclaim that comes from their original series would get new eyes on Paramount+, and would likely entice viewers to explore the other options on the service to justify keeping the subscription. Speaking from experience, I joined Paramount+ specifically so I could watch "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" around Halloween, but have kept my subscription active because there's plenty of great old-school content to keep me satisfied, and I've recently become addicted to the serial killer possession series, "Evil." I wouldn't have ever sought out the show without an existing subscription, and since Paramount+ already has just about every great show '90s kids would love to revisit, now is the perfect time to snag the "Yellowjackets" hive, still high on the nostalgia boost the show provided.