The Flash Star Grant Gustin Nears One-Year Deal, Opening Door For Season 9

According to TVLine, Grant Gustin is on track to sign a new deal for "The Flash." The current contract for the actor, who portrays the titular Scarlet Speedster, expires at the end of the show's eighth and current season, which kicked off with the massive "Armageddon" five-episode event in November 2021. But with the new arrangement, he would return for one more season.

Back in 2020, Gustin was discussing a contract extension that would have locked him in for season nine already, but — as it did for many around the world — the ongoing pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. Meanwhile, fellow cast members Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker got their new deals signed last year, but it's uncertain whether they included plans for "The Flash" season 9. And as for the other original cast members Carlos Valdes (who plays Cisco Ramon, aka Vibe) and Tom Cavanagh (aka Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash/various other versions of Wells from across the multiverse), they took a step back from Team Flash at the end of season 7. While Cavanagh is a guest star in season 8, Valdes has not popped up again as of yet.

The report also insinuates that "The Flash" may be ending with season 9. There's been no word on whether that's actually the case, but it's already the longest-running Arrowverse show currently on the air. The title previously belonged to "Arrow," which ran for eight seasons before hanging up the bow and quiver. Next in line would be "Legends of Tomorrow," which is currently in its seventh season.